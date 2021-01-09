national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: January 10, 2021, 1:04 AM

Chinese soldier held in Ladakh

In a second such incident in nearly three months, a Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army at the southern bank of PangongTso in eastern Ladakh on Friday after he transgressed across the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), officials said on Saturday.

“The PLA soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area. Troops from either side are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops,” the Army said in a statement.

