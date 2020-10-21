Chinese soldier released

The Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, has been handed over to China, official sources said on Wednesday.

Corporal Wang Ya Long was handed over to the Chinese military on Tuesday night at Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh, the sources said in New Delhi. In Beijing, a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defence said, “According to the relevant agreement between China and India, the Chinese PLA soldier, who went missing while helping local herdsmen find the lost yak near the China-India border on Sunday, has been returned to the Chinese border troops by the Indian Army early on the morning of October 21, 2020”.