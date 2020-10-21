national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi/Beijing,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:20 PM

Chinese soldier released

Press Trust of India
New Delhi/Beijing,
UPDATED: October 21, 2020, 11:20 PM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo
Trending News

SSP Anantnag holds counselling session for youth

National Police Day | We've to strive for lasting peace in J&K: DGP

Wreckage of the truck which met with an accident at Zojila Pass / GK Photo

1 killed, 3 injured in Zojila road accident

Committee recommends school-based exams for class 11 students

The Chinese soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday, has been handed over to China, official sources said on Wednesday.

Corporal Wang Ya Long was handed over to the Chinese military on Tuesday night at Chushul-Moldo border point in eastern Ladakh, the sources said in New Delhi. In Beijing, a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defence said, “According to the relevant agreement between China and India, the Chinese PLA soldier, who went missing while helping local herdsmen find the lost yak near the China-India border on Sunday, has been returned to the Chinese border troops by the Indian Army early on the morning of October 21, 2020”.

Related News