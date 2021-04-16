national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 16, 2021, 10:19 PM

CICSE defers class 10, 12 exams

The CICSE on Friday deferred the board exams of classes 10 and 12 in view of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the country.

In light of the nationwide surge in coronavirus cases, the class 10 and 12 exams which were to be held from May 4 have been deferred, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations’ chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

“We will closely monitor the situation and review it in the first week of June to take a final decision on conduct of examination,” he said. “While class 12 exams will be conducted at a later stage, class 10 students will get an option to either appear in offline exams later or get evaluated on basis of fair and unbiased criteria to be developed by board,” Arathoon added.

