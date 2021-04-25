national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 26, 2021, 2:52 AM

CJI condoles demise of Justice Shantanagoudar

Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar/Flickr/Augustus Binu
Justice Mohan Shantanagoudar/Flickr/Augustus Binu

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice N.V. Ramana expressed grief at the passing away of Supreme Court Judge Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar on early Sunday.

“I was hoping for his speedy and complete recovery and his return to the Bench at the earliest. The news of his passing has come as a rude shock. I have lost a valued colleague. In the last four years of my association with him in the Supreme Court, I have benefitted immensely from his amazing legal acumen,” CJI Ramana said.

He also spoke to son of Justice Shantanagoudar and offered condolences to the bereaved family on his own behalf and on behalf of the judges of the Supreme Court. Justice Shantanagoudar, elevated to apex court as Judge in February 2017, was admitted in the Medanta hospital in Gurugram for treatment of lung infection and was in the ICU.

