'Climate-controlled' ITBP post in Ladakh to be operational this year

After suffering multiple delays, the first ‘climate-controlled’ border post of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) along the icy and strategic Pangong Tso lake area in Ladakh along the Chinese LAC is expected to be operationalised this year, officials said.

The BoP or the border out post is located in Lukung, close to the Pangong Tso lake area of Ladakh, where Indian and Chinese soldiers are currently involved in a standoff.

Officials said while the construction of the concrete structure for the ‘composite’ border post has finished, the temperature control measures and few ancillary works are yet to be tested and finished.

The project is being executed by the National Projects Construction Corporation (NPCC), a PSU whose majority shares were acquired by WAPCOS (Water and Power Consultancy Services) under the Jal Shakti Ministry, sometime back.

While the construction of the composite BoP is complete, the temperature control measures are yet to be stabilised, official sources said.

While the desired indoor temperature is about 22-23 degrees, what is being achieved at present is about 11-12 degrees, they said.