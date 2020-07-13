national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: July 14, 2020, 3:33 AM

Collaborative projects have significance in JK, NE: Jitendra Singh

File Pic

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the collaborative projects have special significance for regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeast due to the constraints of topography, climatic challenges and geographical issues.

  “The collaborative projects have special significance for regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeast due to the constraints of topography, climatic challenges and geographical issues,” he said after releasing a book highlighting some of the recent successful projects accomplished by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and India Foundation in collaboration with various government and departmental agencies.

Recalling from the personal experience, Singh said in his parliamentary constituency, a government high school in Kathua district has been upgraded with the collaboration of PwC.

Singh also referred to the work undertaken by PwC in the aftermath of 2014 floods in Kashmir where a primary school building in Pulwama was built through a participative model.

While referring to some of the successful collaborative projects in the Northeast, Singh mentioned the Indian subcontinent’s first-ever citrus fruit park established in Mizoram with the Israel collaboration and the setting up of the first-ever super speciality teaching hospital of cancer in Assam in the tripartite participative model and planned university for Nagaland in bipartite PPP model.

The minister was informed by the officials of PwC that on similar lines, they were also planning to construct ‘flood resilience shelters’ for the people affected by perennial floods and rainfall in Assam and other parts of the Northeast.

He was also told that a sustainable ecological and developmental plan was being formulated for Ladakh where the promotion of the education sector in the participative model is also envisaged.

