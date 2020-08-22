Common Eligibility Test will be conducted in 12 languages

The Centre has been planning to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) not only in Hindi and English, but also in 10 other Indian languages, providing equal opportunity to the youth seeking jobs in banking, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and Railways.

There is also a plan to gradually expand the CET’s scope to other languages of the 8th schedule, officials privy to the developments in the Ministry of Personnel said.

There are 22 languages in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution. As per the information, the CET exams will initially begin with 12 languages and then include other languages as part of its examination process.