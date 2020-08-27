Complete disengagement can be achieved only through reciprocal actions: India

India on Thursday said a complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh can be achieved only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions and also highlighted resolution of border incidents with China in the past through diplomacy.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said complete disengagement requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the Line of Actual Control(LAC) and this can be done only through mutually agreed actions.

At an online media briefing, Srivastava also talked about External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s reference, in a recent interview, to resolution of various border incidents in the past through diplomacy.

“I would also refer you to the recent interview of External Affairs Minister (EAM) wherein referring to various past border incidents he had noted that what was common was that all border situations were resolved through diplomacy,” Srivastava said.

He further said: “EAM had further noted that ‘when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally'”. China, meanwhile, said India should look at the “big picture” of bilateral ties and work with it and take concrete steps to bring the relationship back on the “right track of normal development.” Beijing also said New Delhi should put the border issue in an appropriate position in this “big picture” and “avoid misjudgement”.