Cong, NC should explain if they endorse Gupkar resolution on Art 370: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday asked Congress and National Conference to explain to the people of the Jammu whether they endorsed the Gupkar resolution to restore Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir. He said the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) will spell the doom for the Congress not only in Jammu and Kashmir, but across the country. The PAGD is an amalgam of various political parties of Jammu and Kashmir, including National Conference. It has sought the restoration of Article 370, which gave a special status to the erstwhile state of J&K.

Singh, the Union Minister of State for Personnel, accused these political parties of not only a physical discrimination against the Jammu, but also leading a psychological warfare, resulting in mental enslavement of people of the area. He said for the first time, people in every region of Jammu and Kashmir have begun to experience the feeling of being equal citizens and not being subservient to any other region.

“The Congress party and the National Conference should explain to the people of the Jammu whether they endorsed the Gupkar resolution to restore Article 370,” the minister told PTI. He said both the NC and the Congress were today crying hoarse for the honour of the Dogras, whereas these two parties are precisely responsible for having perpetually compromised the Dogra pride.