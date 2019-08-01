Congress leader for delimitation before polls in J&K

Former Minister and District President, Congress Party in Samba, Manjit Singh today called for delimitation of constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir before assembly polls.

“The BJP must fulfil its poll promise of delimitation in Jammu and Kashmir. The delimitation is necessary for the people of Jammu because they have suffered due to political discrimination against them,” said Manjit Singh, while speaking before the Congress workers.

The Congress workers had organized a monthly meeting to discuss various issues being faced by the people in general and border residences in particular.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Speaking on the occasion, Manjit said the BJP has returned to power second time at the Centre and this time, they must fulfil the promises made with the people of Jammu.

Referring to the “derogatory” remarks of former legislator Er Rashid against Maharaja Hari Singh, the former minister said the Kashmir-based politician should be booked and taught a lesson so that he could not dare again.