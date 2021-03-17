Cooperation must for ensuring resilience of global systems: PM Modi

Noting that many infrastructure systems cover the entire world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the effect of a disaster in one part can quickly spread across the globe and cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global systems.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure via video conference, Modi said countries that are making large investments in infrastructure, such as India, must ensure that this is an investment in resilience and not in risk. He asserted the notion of “resilient infrastructure” must become a mass movement.

Many infrastructure systems such as digital infrastructure, shipping lines and aviation networks cover the entire world and the effect of disaster in one part of the world can quickly spread across the world, Modi said, adding that cooperation is a must for ensuring the resilience of the global system.

Terming the COVID-19 pandemic situation unprecedented, the prime minister said, “We are witnessing an event that is being termed a once-in-a-hundred-year disaster.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught that in an interdependent and interconnected world, no country — whether rich or poor, in the east or west, north or south — is immune to the effect of global disasters, he said.

He said the pandemic has shown us that innovation to address global challenges can come from anywhere. He called for fostering a global ecosystem that supports innovation in all parts of the world, and its transfer to places that are most in need.