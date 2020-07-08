Coronavirus caseload climbs to 7,42,417

India’s coronavirus caseload increased to 7,42,417 on Wednesday with a single day rise of 22,752 COVID-19 cases, even as the recovery rate further improved to over 61.5 per cent, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 20,642 with 482 people succumbing to the disease, the updated data at 8 am showed.

The number of recoveries stands at 4,56,830, while there are 2,64,944 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country.

The rate of recovery among COVID-19 patients continues to increase and touched 61.53 per cent on Wednesday, the ministry said.

During the last 24 hours, a total of 16,883 COVID-19 patients have been cured, it said.

Of the 482 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 224 are from Maharashtra, 65 from Tamil Nadu, 50 from Delhi, 25 from West Bengal, 18 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Gujarat, 15 from Karnataka, 13 from Andhra Pradesh, 11 from Rajasthan, and seven each from Bihar and Telangana.

Six fatalities have been reported from Punjab, five each from Jammu and Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, four from Odisha, three from Haryana, two each from Jharkhand and Puducherry, and one each from Chandigarh, Goa and Uttarakhand. Of the total 20,642 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 9,250 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,165 deaths, Gujarat with 1,977, Tamil Nadu with 1,636, Uttar Pradesh with 827, West Bengal with 804, Madhya Pradesh with 622, Rajasthan with 472 and Karnataka with 416 deaths.