national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 11:49 PM

Couple among 3 killed by lightning in Poonch

GK News Network
Poonch,
UPDATED: July 21, 2020, 11:49 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Atleast three persons were killed and six others received injuries as lightning hit Gumsar’s higher reaches of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.

officials said nomad families from villages of Surankote were putting up in their seasonal dhoks in Gumsar area ahead of Behram Gala when lightning struck the area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Trending News
File Photo

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

Representational Pic

Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

Representational Pic

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

Representational Pic

Driver dies in tragic mishap in central Kashmir's Budgam

“Three persons were killed in the incident while six others received injuries,” said the officials.

They have been identified as Mohammad Ishaiq, his wife Zarina Akhter, both resident of Lathoong in Surankote and Javaid Hussain Shah, resident of Lassana Surankote.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote Saleem Qureshi said six persons also received injuries who were hospitalised and are stable.

Latest News
File Photo

Minor grievously injured in bear attack in Ganderbal

Representational Pic

Five-year-old who had 90 per cent burn injuries dies of COVID 19

Representational Pic

JeM militant module busted in central Kashmir's Budgam, three arrested: Police

File Pic

No migrant worker to enter Srinagar without negative COVID-19 report: District administration

The injured includes Mohammad Sulaiman, Mohammad Khaliq, Mohammad Farooq, Adil Ahmed, Adish Ahmed and Mohammad Younis.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav said a couple were among three persons killed by the lightning and financial aid of Rs 25000 have been provided to the kin.

Related News