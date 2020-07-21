Couple among 3 killed by lightning in Poonch

Atleast three persons were killed and six others received injuries as lightning hit Gumsar’s higher reaches of Surankote tehsil in Poonch.

officials said nomad families from villages of Surankote were putting up in their seasonal dhoks in Gumsar area ahead of Behram Gala when lightning struck the area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“Three persons were killed in the incident while six others received injuries,” said the officials.

They have been identified as Mohammad Ishaiq, his wife Zarina Akhter, both resident of Lathoong in Surankote and Javaid Hussain Shah, resident of Lassana Surankote.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote Saleem Qureshi said six persons also received injuries who were hospitalised and are stable.

The injured includes Mohammad Sulaiman, Mohammad Khaliq, Mohammad Farooq, Adil Ahmed, Adish Ahmed and Mohammad Younis.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav said a couple were among three persons killed by the lightning and financial aid of Rs 25000 have been provided to the kin.