COVID-19 hits Bollywood

The coronavirus pandemic seems to have hit the Hindi film industry hard with actors Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and BhumiPednekar among the growing number of Bollywood celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Akshay, the 53-year-old actor, has been filming back-to-back projects, but contracted the virus five days after starting the production on his action adventure movie “Ram Setu” here.

Not just Kumar, as many as 45 members of the film’s crew have also tested positive.

Hours after it was announced that shooting on “Ram Setu” has been put on hold, actor BhumiPednekar took to Instagram to share that she has also tested positive for the virus.

“I have tested positive for COVID-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her post was followed by actor Vicky Kaushal’s statement revealing his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor,” he said.

TV actor Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the NCB last week in connection with a drugs case, also tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on Monday. Khan’s medical examination was conducted on Sunday following which his report came out positive for the infection, the NCB official said, adding that the actor will be shifted to a hospital. Actor-director SeemaPahwa and AbhijeetSawant, the winner of the first season of singing reality show “Indian Idol”, have also contracted the virus and are under isolation.

Earlier in the day, actors KartikAaryan and MilindSoman tested negative for COVID-19.

Govinda and “Bandish Bandits” actor RitwikBhowmik had tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

Popular TV actor RupaliGanguly is also recovering from COVID-19 after getting diagnosed on Saturday.

Last month, superstar Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, RanbirKapoor, filmmaker Sanjay LeelaBhansali and singer Aditya Narayan among others tested positive for the virus.

On March 30, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show “Dance Deewane” had contracted COVID-19, forcing the makers to halt the shoot for a week.