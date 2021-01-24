national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:19 AM

COVID-19 vaccination: Over 16 lakh beneficiaries inoculated

Press Trust of India
New Delhi ,
UPDATED: January 25, 2021, 2:19 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Over 16 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the ninth day of the nationwide immunisation drive, as per provisional reports, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said that 31,466 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Sunday till 7:30 pm in five states — Haryana (907), Karnataka (2,472), Punjab (1,007), Rajasthan (24,586) and Tamil Nadu (2,494) — through 693 sessions.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

DIPR celebrates R-Day, pays tributes to deceased staffers

'Address frequent traffic jam issue of Pattan'

Police celebrates R-Day across Kashmir

"The services were temporarily suspended early in the morning in the valley for ensuring peaceful Republic Day celebrations," the officials said. [File]

R-Day: Mobile Internet services restored in Kashmir

“The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 16 lakh (16,13,667) till 7.30 pm today through 28,613 sessions, as per the provisional report,” the ministry said, adding that the final report will be completed by late in the night.

“Only 10 adverse events following immunisation have been reported till 7.30 pm on the ninth day of the vaccination drive,” it stated.

The inoculation drive was launched on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially

Latest News
Greater Kashmir

DIPR celebrates R-Day, pays tributes to deceased staffers

NC hosts R-Day celebrations at S-K Bhavan, Rana hoists tricolour

GDC Marh,GHSS Channi celebrate R-Day

BSF hoists tricolour on Indo-Pak border at Octroi BoP

The total number of beneficiaries, who were vaccinated till 7.30 pm on Sunday since the launch of the drive, include 1,47,030 in Andhra Pradesh, 76,125 in Bihar, 53,529 in Kerala, 1,91,443 in Karnataka, 61,720 in Tamil Nadu, 25,811 in Delhi, 78,466 in Gujarat and 84,505 in West Bengal, according to provisional reports. 

Related News