Covid antibodies to last for 8 months after vax: AIIMS Dir

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that antibodies against the novel Coronavirus disease may last for up to eight months or longer pursuant to the vaccination, adding that scientists are aggressively studying the long-term protection provided by the vaccines.

“Antibodies will develop about 14 days after the second shot. It is not clear how long protection will last but it is believed that it will last for at least 8 months, or may be longer. “Currently, scientists are aggressively studying long-term protection provided by vaccines,” the AIIMS Director said, on being asked how long the body will sustain the vaccines.