COVID Meet With DCs|Jitendra Singh asks for reviving tele-consultation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Friday held a comprehensive COVID-19 related meeting with all the 20 Deputy Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir and asked them to revive the free tele-consultation facilities in a big way for rural and home isolation patients.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here quoted Singh as saying that the guidelines already existed for empanelment of recognised doctors for tele-consultation on a shift-wise basis and this would go a long way in reducing the burden of patients at district hospitals through indiscriminate referral system.

The minister also asked the DCs to rope in NGOs and youth groups that had come forward in providing free medical consultation on phone.

He said the move would also negate the self-styled remedy being forwarded in social media to fight the pandemic.

Singh directed the DCs to set up COVID War Rooms and enlist the support of elected representatives, doctors and members of civil society and share the positive news and best practices of COVID management with the media at regular intervals.

He asked the DCs to undertake the people-friendly vaccination drive on a mission mode by involving elected representatives, religious heads and civil society at large.

Singh said that the community participation would also help in overcoming vaccine hesitancy, if any, through mass awareness campaigns.

Referring to Prime Minister NarendraModi’s recent interactions with state and district officials, he said continuous efforts were being made to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines on a very large scale. He said all the states and would will get a schedule of the next 15 days so that they could prioritise the vaccination drive in each district.

Responding to some issues flagged by the DCs, Singh advised that postgraduate and final year undergraduate medicine students and nursing staff should be engaged at GMC and other associated hospitals to fight the problem of lack of human resource.

He also called for short-term training programme for operation of ventilators by recruiting retired doctors and enrolling medical students till the pandemic gets over.