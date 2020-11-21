national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:56 AM

COVID pandemic biggest challenge world is facing since WW-II: PM Modi at G20

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: November 22, 2020, 12:56 AM
File Pic

The COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge the world is facing since World War-II and is an important turning point in the history of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G20 summit on Saturday, as he offered India’s IT prowess for efficient functioning of the grouping.

Modi also said that “Work from Anywhere” is a new normal in the post-COVID world and suggested creation of a virtual G20 secretariat.

Trending News

Contestants being retreated on pretext of security cover: Sajad

New Delhi sabotaging participation of non-BJP parties: Mehbooba

DDC Polls|Congress bigwigs in fray for DDC polls

Delegation from Tral calls on Renzushah

The prime minister also suggested developing a new global index for the post-corona world that comprises four key elements — creation of a vast talent pool, ensuring that technology reaches all segments of society, transparency in systems of governance and dealing with Mother Earth with a spirit of trusteeship. Based on this, the G20 can lay the foundation of a new world, he said. 

Related News