national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 12:39 AM

COVID tally in India crosses 57-lakh mark

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: September 25, 2020, 12:39 AM
Representational Pic

India’s COVID-19 caseload breached the 57-lakh mark, while over 46 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.55 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 57,32,518 with 86,508 people testing positive in a day. The death toll climbed to 91,149 with 1,129 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Trending News

Comm Secy I&C visits Bemina Woollen Mills

Government spokesman Rohit Kansal during a Media Briefing in Srinagar/GK

B2V, Jan Abhiyan missions of equitable dev: Kansal

Ensure quality treatment to injured youth of Sirhama: Apni Party

GK Photo

ASI injured in Sopore road accident

The total recoveries surged to 46,74,987 in the country so far.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection was recorded at 1.59 per cent.

There are 9,66,382 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 16.86 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

Latest News
Representational Pic

15 doctors terminated for unauthorised absence from duty

Ensure quality treatment to injured youth of Sirhama: Apni Party

Comm Secy I&C visits Bemina Woollen Mills

Deputation of specially-abled persons calls on Advisor Farooq Khan

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

Related News