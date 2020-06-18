national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:01 AM

COVID Treatment | Centre orders timely payment of salaries to docs, healthcare workers

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 19, 2020, 12:01 AM
Representational Pic

The Centre on Thursday directed all states and union territories to ensure timely payment of salaries to doctors and healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients and warned of action against hospitals and authorities for non-compliance of the order.

The order by the Union Health Ministry comes a day after the Supreme Court asked the Centre to issue directions to states for payment of salaries and providing necessary quarantine facilities to doctors and healthcare workers involved in treating COVID-19 patients.

Trending News
File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

Representational Pic

80-year-old Sopore resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll now 74

Representational Pic

Srinagar elderly with Saudi Arabia travel history dies of Covid-19

File Pic

Pampore gunfight: Both trapped militants killed, say police

The government had told the court it would issue the necessary directions.

“…It is hereby directed that the states and UT administration should ensure that salaries of doctors and health workers doing COVID-19 related duty shall be released on time,” the order issued by Union health secretary Preeti Sudan read.

“The Chief Secretary of the states/UTs should ensure compliance of this order by all concerned, violation of which will be treated as an offence under the Disaster Management Act read with the IPC, and action taken accordingly against defaulting hospitals/institutions/ authorities,” the order said.

Latest News
Representational Pic

15-day-old infant becomes youngest COVID-19 victim in J&K, toll 75

File Pic

Highest single-day spike of 13,586 COVID-19 cases in India

File Pic

Indo-China border standoff: Plan to start construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya suspended

File Pic

Four more militants killed on second day of Shopian gunfight, toll 5

The apex court issued the order on Wednesday while hearing a plea filed by a private doctor raising questions on the Centre’s May 15 decision that 14-day quarantine was not mandatory for doctors. Doctor Arushi Jain, in her petition filed through advocates Mithu Jain and Arjun Syal, had alleged that frontline healthcare workers engaged in the fight against COVID-19 were either not being paid salaries or their wages were being cut or delayed.

Related News