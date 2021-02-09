COVID19 | 31.5% sero prevalence in Pulwama: ICMR's National Sero Survey-III

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) conducted the third round of national sero-survey for COVID19 titled ‘National sero-surveillance to monitor the trend of SARS-CoV-2 infection transmission in India: Community-based surveillance’ across 60 districts and 10 hot-spot sites among all states and union territories in December 2020 which showed sero prevalence of 31.5% in district Pulwama.

In the third round of ICMR’s national sero survey, the data was collected through app-based and blood samples taken to assess (Immunoglobulin-Gamma) IgG antibodies against SARS CoV-2 infection. Each selected site collected data and blood samples of 400 participants of children over 10 years and adult population.

The study also included 100 health care workers from SDH Tral in the district Pulwama.

In the first two rounds of ICMR sero survey, the sero-prevalence in district Pulwama was found to be 2 percent (May-June) and 27.3 percent (August) while the recent study by GMC Srinagar in district Pulwama in October showed prevalence risen to 43.1 percent among general population, highest among 10 districts in Kashmir division.

The sero prevalence among health care providers was found to be 32 percent while recent sero prevalence study conducted by GMC Srinagar across all districts hospitals and GMC Srinagar Associated Hospitals showed sero positivity of 27.3 percent.

The decreasing trend is bit worrisome as it is believed that antibodies do not last long and the susceptibility to contract COVID infection increase after some months of exposure.

However, the initiation of COVID vaccination may bring some hope in building up the immunity in the population termed as herd immunity.

HOD Community Medicine, GMC Srinagar and nodal person for ICMR national sero-survey for COVID19 of district Pulwama, Dr S Muhammad Salim Khan said this study also signifies the importance of getting COVID vaccination by all eligible and entitled groups in the community.

He said people should continue to follow SOPs religiously which includes face mask, social distancing and regular hand hygiene as emergence of various mutant variants of COVID virus across various countries could nullify all efforts taken so far.

A team from Government Medical College Srinagar comprising faculty, resident doctors and medical interns from Department of Community Medicine (SPM) deputed by DrSamia Rashid, Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar had conducted the survey in ICMR assigned 10 clusters and selected sub-district hospital Tral in district Pulwama.

They were supported by Deputy Commissioner PulwamaRaghav Langer, Chief Medical Officer, PulwamaDrHassina Mir and health teams including Epidemiologist DrArshad, BMOs, doctors, laboratory technicians and other paramedical staff at district level while ICMR Headquarter New Delhi, and its premier centres including National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE), Chennai provided support in training, guidance, testing, data management, analytics and logistics support.