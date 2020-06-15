COVID19 cases rise to 3,32,424 with 11,502 new infections in 24 hours

An early lockdown imposed by the government helped India in converting the exponential growth rate of coronavirus cases into a linear trend, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday, even as the country saw a jump of over 11,000 cases for the third consecutive day and the death toll rose to 9,520.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 3,32,424 with 11,502 new infections in the last 24 hours, while 325 new deaths were recorded, the health ministry said in its morning update.

During the last 24 hours, 7,419 COVID-19 patients were cured, taking the total number of patients recovered so far to 1,69,797, the ministry said.

recovery rate has risen to 51.08 per cent which is indicative of the fact that more than half of positive cases have recovered from the disease, it said, adding that currently, 1,53,106 active cases are under medical supervision.

“The early lockdown that was imposed, helped India in converting the exponential growth rate into a linear trend!” he tweeted along with a graph showing the growth rate of COVID-19 cases.

The graph showed that the growth rate of cases which was over 30 per cent on March 20 has been steady at around 5 per cent since first week of May.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic after the US, Brazil and Russia. According to the Worldometer data, which has been compiling COVID-19 data from all over the world, India is in the ninth position in terms of death toll.