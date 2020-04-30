COVID19 death toll 1,075, cases climb to 33,610

Death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 1,075 and the number of cases climbed to 33,610 in the country on Thursday, registering an increase of 67 deaths and 1,823 cases since Wednesday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 24,162, while 8,372 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.

“Thus, 24.90 per cent patients have recovered so far,” a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.

A total of 67 deaths were reported since Wednesday evening of which 32 fatalities were from Maharashtra, 16 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Tamil Nadu and Delhi and one from Karnataka.

Of the 1,075 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 432 fatalities, followed by Gujarat at 197, Madhya Pradesh at 130, Delhi at 56, Rajasthan at 51, Uttar Pradesh at 39 and Andhra Pradesh at 31.

The death toll reached 27 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Telengana, 22 in West Bengal while Karantaka reported 21 deaths. Punjab has registered 19 fatalities so far. The disease has claimed eight lives in Jammu and Kashmir, four in Kerala, while Jharkhand and Haryana have recorded three COVID-19 deaths each. Bihar has reported two deaths, while Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data.