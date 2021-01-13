COVID19: India records 15,968 new cases, 202 deaths

India’s COVID19 caseload rose to 1,04,95,147 with 15,968 infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 1,01,29,111 pushing the national recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll increased to 1,51,529 with 202 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,01,29,111 pushing the national COVID19 recovery rate to 96.51 per cent, while the COVID19 case fatality rate stands at 1.44 per cent.

The COVID19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh.

There are 2,14,507 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 2.04 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.