national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 12:26 AM

COVID19 is world war: SC

'Has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines'
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: December 19, 2020, 12:26 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Supreme Court Friday said that COVID-19 pandemic has spread like a “wild fire” in the country due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating  procedure (SoPs) issued to contain it.

Terming it as a “world war” against COVID-19, the apex court said that due to the “unprecedented pandemic” everybody in the world is suffering one way or the other.

Trending News
GK Photo

'Chillai Kalan' - harshest period of winter - begins in Kashmir

Representational Image

Woman found dead in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Bodh Gaya Global Dialogue on 'Sustainable Development, Heritage & Enlightenment' | LG Sinha addresses valedictory session of IGNCA

Centre's Kashmir policy against country's interests: Hakeem Yaseen

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that any decision to impose curfew or lockdown must be announced long in advance so that people may know and make provisions for their livelihood.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that frontline health care workers including doctors and nurses are already “exhausted physically and mentally due to tireless work for eight months” and some mechanism may be needed to give them intermittent rest.

It said every state must act vigilantly and work with the Centre harmoniously in this pandemic time.

Latest News
Cricket on a frozen track in Gurez. GK Photo

Watch: Cricket on a Frozen Track in Picturesque Gurez Gets 'World' Attention

Representational Photo

Demand rises for returning hospitals to non-Covid status

Image for representational purpose only. Source: Wikipedia/ Hoko

NSO Group hacked 36 journalists' iPhones with spyware: Report

Flag of Saudi Arabia / [Photo for only Representational Purpose]

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights over renewed virus fears

“It is the time to rise to the occasion. Safety and health of the citizens must be the first priority, rather than any other considerations,” the bench said. The top court passed a slew of directions for implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs across the country.

Related News