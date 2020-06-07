national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:36 AM

'COVID19 patients with severe pneumonia should be shifted to ICU'

Symptomatic COVID-19 patients who have “severe pneumonia” with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute should be considered for shifting to ICU, according to a clinical management protocol for adult patients suffering from the disease.

A COVID-19 patient with sever pneumonia also has an oxygen saturation level (Spo2) of less than 90 per cent, on room air, it said.

An office memorandum, dated June 5, has been issued regarding “Clinical management protocol for adult patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection” using best practices, ICMR revised national clinical management guidelines and available evidence for patient care, prepared by the Department of Medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), the Delhi heath department said.

LNJP Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government, is attached to MAMC.

According to the protocol, a symptomatic COVID-19 patient with severe pneumonia with a respiratory rate of 30 breath per minute and Spo2 level of less than 90 per cent should be considered for shifting to an ICU.

The protocol prepared by the MAMC also mentioned that patients with comorbidities, like diabetes, hypertension, should be managed as per the existing standard protocol.

The demographic factors associated with comorbidities are age of 60 and above; obesity with a BMI of over 30 per cent, pre-existing pulmonary disease, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, immune suppression, HIV infection, pregnancy.

