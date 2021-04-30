national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 12:25 AM

COVID19: Rajnath grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 12:25 AM
Photo: @rajnathsingh/Twitter
Photo: @rajnathsingh/Twitter

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces that will allow formation commanders to make urgent procurement to set up health facilities for COVID-19 patients. 

Under these powers, vice chiefs of armed forces will be able to clear procurement proposals, officials said.

Trending News
Representational Photo

COVID-19 | 118 violators arrested, 730 fined: Police

Representational Photo

8 cases registered against lockdown violations in Baramulla

File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC welcomes HC's quashing of vehicle re-registration circular

Representational file photo

Potholes turn Baramulla highway into a 'cesspool'

Singh’s office said he invoked special provisions and granted emergency financial powers to the armed forces to empower them to speed up efforts in the nationwide fight against COVID-19.

“These powers will help Formation Commanders to establish and operate quarantine facilities/ hospitals and to undertake procurement/ repair of eqpt/ items/ material/ stores, besides provisioning of various services and  works required to support the ongoing effort against COVID,” his office tweeted.

Related News