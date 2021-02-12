national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:38 AM

Creation of health ID under NDHM not mandatory

File Photo of Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey/ Image Source: Wikipedia
Creation of a health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) is not mandatory for citizens, Minister of State for Health, Ashwini Choubey, informed Parliament on Friday.

Choubey said an individual may choose to create a health ID under the NDHM. 

Upon opting to create a health ID, only basic demographic and geographic information of the beneficiary like name, year of birth, gender, mobile number and address are collected. 

This system can be used to create personal health records for each individual wherein records generated by various health information providers like doctors, healthcare facilities and laboratories can be collated and viewed by that individual and by healthcare providers with the consent of the individual only, Choubey explained.

