CRPF bags highest 73 bravery medals

The country’s largest paramilitary force CRPF has been bestowed with the highest number of 73 gallantry medals for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and in various Maoist violence affected states.

It also earned four Kirti Chakras announced by the Ministry of Defence, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said in a statement.

Inspector Pintu Kumar Singh, head constable ShyamNarain Singh Yadava and constableVinod Kumar of the 92nd battalion have been posthumously decorated with the Kirti Chakra, the second highest peacetime gallantry medal.

Deputy Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was grievously wounded during a counter-terrorist operation in Batmaloo, Srinagar in September last year has also been awarded with the Kirti Chakra, the force said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police received 52 police gallantry medals followed by 20 by the Border Security Force, 17 by the Delhi Police and 13 by Maharashtra Police and others.

Out of the 69 police bravery decorations earned by the CRPF, 61 medals have been given to troops who displayed courage and dedication to duty in the Jammu-Kashmir theatre, while the rest came from operations undertaken in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected states.

“We salute the bravery and selfless devotion to duty of ASI Mohan Lal who has been awarded with PPMG posthumously,” CRPF Director General A P Maheshwari said.

The chief of the about 3.25 lakh personnel strong force said such decorations give an “immense boost to the morale of the force personnel” and paid his tributes to the three troops who were awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously and Deputy Commandant Mathur for undertaking a successful operation.