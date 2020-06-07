Culture ministry nod to open 820 ASI monuments

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of 820 Archeological Survey of India-protected monuments which have places of worship from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said.

The culture ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place, such as Nila Mosque at HauzKhas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area and LalGumbad in Delhi.

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities. According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.