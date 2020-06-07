national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:35 AM

Culture ministry nod to open 820 ASI monuments

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 8, 2020, 4:35 AM
Representational Pic

The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved opening of 820 Archeological Survey of India-protected monuments which have places of worship from June 8, Minister Prahlad Patel said.

The culture ministry has decided to open only those monuments among the over 3,000 ASI-maintained monuments where religious events take place, such as Nila Mosque at HauzKhas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area and LalGumbad in Delhi.

Trending News
Pic/GK

Four militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

12 yrs on, Settlement Assistants await regularization of services

JKAP concerned over losses due to weather vagaries

Vakil seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit farmers, orchardists

As many as 3,691 Centrally-protected monuments and archaeological sites maintained by the ASI were shut from March 17 in view of the coronavirus crisis.

The minister said all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the Union health ministry would be followed by the monument authorities. According to sources, wearing of masks might be made the norm at such sites for visitors.

Related News