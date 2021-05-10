CWC postpones elections for Congress President

The Congress Working Committee on Monday decided to postpone the presidential polls of the party due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“The CWC considered the election schedule for electing the AICC President as proposed by Central Election Authority of the party.

“In view of the nationwide emergent conditions prevailing on account of unprecedented corona pandemic, the CWC was unanimous that all our energies should be channelised towards saving every life and helping every Covid affected person. The CWC, therefore, unanimously resolved to defer the elections temporarily in the midst of these challenging times,” the Congress’ top decision-making authority said in a resolution.