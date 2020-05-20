national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Kolkata/Bhubaneswar/New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:49 AM

Cyclone 'Amphan' batters Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 3 dead

Press Trust of India
Kolkata/Bhubaneswar/New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:49 AM
Representational Image

An extremely severe cyclone packing winds of up to 190 kmph Wednesday rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead, officials said.

While man and a woman were reported killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah. No casualties have been reported from Odisha yet.

Trending News

Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

Representational Pic

Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

Delay in filing response to Sagar's detention deliberate: NC

LG, Advisors, political parties greet people on Shab-e-Qadr

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is monitoring the situation from Nabanna, the state secretariat, however, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

“Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today. At least 10-12 people have died. Nandigram, Ramnagar….The two districts of North and South 24 Parganas are destroyed,” she said.

After making landfall at 2.30 p.M. Between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, cyclone Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

Latest News

Policeman killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

File Pic

Srinagar woman tests positive for Covid -19 day after her death; J&K tally now 20

Representational Pic

COVID-19 pandemic may cause long-term health problems: Study

File Pic

70 year old Budgam woman dies of Covid-19; J&K death toll 19

“The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph,” the weather department said.

NDRF chief S N Pradhan told a press conference in New Delhi that 20 teams of the federal disaster response force had already begun road clearing operations in Odisha, while the 19 units deployed in West Bengal were shifting people to safety.

Quoting figures made available by the two states, Pradhan said over 5 lakh people were evacuated in West Bengal and more than 1.58 lakh in Odisha.

TV footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha, close to the landfall site.

Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline in the two states and surging waters engulfed mud-and-thatch houses, flattening them in a trice. Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees.  A video clip of an under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in air.

Related News