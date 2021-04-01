Dada Saheb Phalke award for Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

The announcement comes days ahead of the April 6 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu where the 70-year-old Rajinikanth resides and has a massive following among the people.

Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema’s highest honour for an artiste, for the year 2019, will be presented to Rajinikanth on May 3. Rajinikanth made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal. He has delivered super hit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran.