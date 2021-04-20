national, Today's Paper
UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 12:04 AM

Decide corruption complaints against employees within 3 months: CVC to Deptts

UPDATED: April 21, 2021, 12:04 AM

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has asked all central government organisations to decide on corruption complaints against employees within three months.

It has been observed from the proposals being received by the commission for the purpose of vigilance clearance that complaints received against an employee gets registered or received and stays in the vigilance profile of the employee for a very long time, the CVC said in an order.

“This has led to a situation where the vigilance clearance is being delayed or denied for no fault of the employee,” it said. All anonymous or pseudonymous complaints must be filed, the CVC said.

“Action on the remaining complaints against the employees must be taken to the logical conclusion within three months of the date of receipt of the complaint,” it said in the order issued on Monday.

A logical conclusion here implies that the decision shall be taken by the organisation to either file the complaint or register a vigilance case for further investigation or register a non-vigilance administrative action case for further investigation, the CVC said.

“As a pilot, to begin with, the backlog complaints received till December 31, 2020, shall be disposed of according to the guidelines issued in this circular and compliance reported by May 31, 2021,” the anti-corruption watchdog said.

At the end of the third month from the date of receipt of a complaint against the employee and after deciding on the course of action, a copy of the complaint shall be made available to the employee concerned within 15 days through speed post, wherever the name is mentioned in the complaint, it said.

