Delhi govt allows schools to reopen for Classes 10, 12 from January 18

The Delhi government has allowed all schools outside COVID19 containment zones here to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 in view of board exams, officials of the Directorate of Education said on Wednesday.

However, it made clear that physical attendance is not compulsory and students will attend schools only with consent of parents.

Schools are reopening in the national capital after 10 months, after being shut last year to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, and they have been instructed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to follow all COVID19 guidelines when classroom studies resume on Monday.

“Keeping in view CBSE board exams, permission is being granted for schools to reopen for Classes 10 and 12 from January 18 for practicals, project work and counselling. Students will be called with parent’s consent and will not be bound to come,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, tweeted.

The Union education ministry has already announced that board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, even though the CBSE is yet to release an examination date-sheet.