Delhi hospitals' struggle for oxygen continues

Hospitals in the national capital continued to grapple with a shortage of oxygen, saying they are still operating on the “beg and borrow” mode, while three of them also raised the issue before the Delhi High Court on Monday, stating they were not receiving enough supplies.

Sources at the elite Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in the morning they had been waiting for three days to refill their oxygen cylinders, used for transporting critically ill COVID patients. The hospital received 64 refilled cylinders around 4.20 PM. The Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini took to social media, posting at 12 noon that they were still awaiting their supplies. There was no update till around 7.30 pm if the hospital had received the supply or not.

Bansal Hospital, where 40 COVID-19 patients are admitted, received the supply in the nick of time, said Delhi Police officials who arranged the cylinders. SOS calls were also raised by TulsiMultispeciality Hospital in Shahdra and Irene Hospital in Kalkaji. Jaipur Golden Hospital, Maharaja Agrasen Hospital and Shanti Mukund Hospital raised the issue before the High Court, saying they are not receiving enough supply despite SOS calls.

“The hospital has 104 oxygen cylinders which are used while moving extremely sick COVID patients in case of emergency which is happening quite frequently now. All the cylinders were sent three days ago to different locations for emergency refill. For the last three days, our staff is camping there but to no avail,” said an official at Ganga Ram Hospital.