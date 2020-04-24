Delhi Minorities Commission writes to LG, CM on Azaan issue

The Delhi Minorities Commission said it has received reports that policemen had told mosques in some areas to stop azaan during the lockdown and urged LG Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to not ban the call for prayer.

In a letter to the LG and the CM, the commission’s chairman Zafarul Islam Khan said the reports have come from areas like Dwarka and South districts and urged them to not ban azaan. He said mosques across Delhi are “meticulously” following the coronavirus-related restrictions and no congregational prayers of more than four persons are being held in any mosque.

“The issue of azaan from mosques is very pressing due to the beginning of the month of Ramzan (beginning Saturday)when Muslims fast and break their fast on hearing the azaan at sunset,” he said.

Khan said in a statement that in some cases policemen have even removed the loudspeakers from mosques.

The Commission has issued a notice to the deputy commissioners of police of Dwarka and South districts to provide it a copy of any such circular and if it does not exist, allow azaan in mosque in their areas.

Delhi police, meanwhile, said azan is allowed in accordance with the National Green Tribunal guidelines but urged people to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan. The police’s appeal comes after a video surfaced on social media showing two policemen purportedly telling people that azan was not allowed during lockdown as per the LG’s order.

In another letter jointly written by Khan and the commission member Kartar Singh Kochhar, they raised the “plight” of inmates of quarantine centres for coronavirus suspects in Delhi.