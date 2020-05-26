Delhi riots: Court extends Safoora Zargar's custody till June 25

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of two Jamia Millia Islamia students, Safoora Zargar and Meeran Haider, by one month.

The duo was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case pertaining to the communal riots in northeast Delhi in February, which left at least 53 people dead and 200 injured.

The students were produced before Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana of the Patiala House Court through video conferencing at the end of their remand period, following which it was extended further till June 25.

Another Jamia student, Gulfisha Khatoon, activist Khalid Saifi, former Congress councilor Ishrat Jahan and suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain were also produced before the court.

Their matter will again be taken up by the court on May 28. Former JNU student Umar Khalid, Jamia Alumni Association President Shifa-Ur-Rehman and Jamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha have also been booked under the UAPA in connection with the case.