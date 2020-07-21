Deoband seeks lifting of curbs on Eid

Darul Uloom Deoband has written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting him to allow sacrifice of animals and people to offer namaz in Idgahs on Eid-al-Adha.

In a letter sent to the chief minister on Monday, acting Mohtamim Maulana Abdul Khalik Madrasi said Bakri Eid is nearing and there is no alternative to sacrifice in Islam, adding that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are hurdles and uncertainty in the way of preparations for the festival.

He demanded that as the festival could fall on a Saturday (August 1), the state government should consider shifting of the weekend lockdown to Tuesday and Wednesday, instead of Saturday and Sunday.

Madrasi said like last year, local authorities should be asked to ensure cleanliness after sacrifice of animals and that permission should be given for holding namaz in Idgahs while following social distancing norms. He said even after the unlock, at many places, permission was not being given for holding a cattle market and police are harassing those taking cattle for sacrifice, adding that clear guidelines should be issued for the same.