Deptt of Drinking Water and Sanitation issues advisory for supply of safe water

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation under the Jal Shakti Ministry has issued an advisory for rural water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash) providers for supply of safe water to every home.

The advisory said hand-washing arrangements with soap and water be made at the entrance of every water supply establishment. Potable water arrangements are to be ensured at all camp sites, schools, hostels that have been turned into quarantine and isolation centres, it added.

The arrangements may include tanker water supply, providing temporary stand-posts from nearby potable water sources, retrofitting, repairing existing functional infrastructure wherever required. The advisory also states that a quick gap assessment on potable water facilities in health care centres be undertaken and immediate arrangements be made to ensure safe and clean water.