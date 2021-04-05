Deshmukh quits as Maha HM

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has resigned from his post, hours after the Bombay High Court asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police ParamBir Singh, a top Nationalist Congress Party leader said here on Monday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has appointed senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, ex-Speaker and Labour Minister DilipWalse-Patil as the new Home Minister.

The CM also tweaked his cabinet by handing over the Labour department to Minister HasanMushrif, and State Excise portfolio to Deputy Chief Minister AjitPawar.