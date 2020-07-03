Despite noteban, 370 move, no change in J&K situation: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday said the 2016 demonetisation exercise, scrapping of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir have done nothing to improve the security situation in the Union Territory.

The former BJP ally wondered why there is no peace in the newly-carved out Union Territory when there is a “strong” government at the Centre.

“Its status quo despite scrapping of Article 370 (that gave special status to J&K) and bifurcation of the erstwhile state.

“There is blood on the streets every day and there is loss of innocent lives,” said an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’

It said despite demonetisation, there is no respite from militancy activities and circulation of fake notes

Referring to a recent incident at Sopore in which a CRPF jawan was killed and a civilian lost his life, it said “the picture of the civilian’s three-year-old grandson sitting on the body of his grandfather was heart-wrenching.”

“The little boy did not run away but was trying to wake up his grandfather. Some central ministers tweeted the picture on their Twitter handle.

“These ministers should understand that this picture can prove to be the central government’s failure. Onus of this situation in the valley lies on the government,” it said.

“A child who doesn’t know his grandfather is dead is trying to wake him up. Such pictures have come to the fore only in countries like Syria, Egypt, Somalia and Afghanistan,” the Marathi daily said.

“The picture has hurt the image of the country and also of the government at the Centre, it said.

“Jawans saved the child, but what is his future?, the editorial asked and wondered if the government had any answer. The editorial expressed concern over the rising tension on the borders with Pakistan and China.