Disengagement process in eastern Ladakh "intricate": Army

China and India are committed to “complete disengagement” of troops, and the process is “intricate” that requires “constant verification”, the Indian Army said Thursday after the fourth round of marathon military talks for further de-escalation of tension in eastern Ladakh.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said there is absolutely no change in India’s position on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and any “unilateral attempts” to change the status quo are not acceptable to it.

At an online media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA reviewed the progress of implementation of the ongoing disengagement process and discussed further steps to ensure “complete disengagement at the earliest”.

The process of disengagement along the LAC is “complex”, and therefore, unsubstantiated and inaccurate reports need to be avoided, he added without elaborating.

The Corps commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC from 11 AM on Tuesday to 2 AM on Wednesday, covering various aspects of the complex disengagement process including withdrawal of thousands of troops from the rear bases within a specific time frame.

“The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” Army Spokesperson Col AmanAnand said in a statement.

“The two sides remain committed to the objective of complete disengagement. This process is intricate and requires constant verification. They are taking it forward through regular meetings at diplomatic and military level,” he added.

At his briefing, Srivastava said the ongoing disengagement process in eastern Ladakh is specifically aimed at addressing face-off situations and close-up deployments of troops along the LAC.

“It is based on an understanding between senior military commanders. Both sides have agreed at specific points to re-deploy towards their regular posts on their respective sides of the LAC,” he said.

On the fourth round of Corps commander-level talks, Col Anand said the engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the Special Representatives of India and China on July 5 to discuss complete disengagement.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by Major General Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

“Rebuilding mutual trust after the June 15 incident will take time. Therefore, speedy disengagement may be difficult to achieve. More talks at military level would be needed to achieve complete disengagement,” a senior official familiar with the details of the negotiations told PTI.