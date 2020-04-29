national, Today's Paper
'Dismayed' by White House unfollowing PM on Twitter: Rahul

Congress’ former President Rahul Gandhi has asked the External Affairs Ministry to take note of unfollowing of Twitter account of the President and Prime Minister by the White House.

“I’m dismayed by the “unfollowing” of our President and PM by the White House. I urge the Ministry of External Affairs to take note,” he said in a tweet.

The tweet comes in wake of reports that the White House is now longer following the Prime Minister on Twitter.

The Congress has raised the issue after the government claimed that India has better ties than the US after two successful events – ‘Namaste Trump’ here in February this year and ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event in the US.

