Press Trust of India
Chennai,
October 14, 2020

DMK chief Stalin welcomes Mehbooba's release

DMK chief M K Stalin on Wednesday welcomed the release of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti from detention in Jammu and Kashmir and wanted other political detainees also to be freed.

In a Facebook post, Stalin said he was “pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti has been released from detention after 14 months.” “I urge the Govt. To release all other political detainees as well. The democratic processes, which have been suspended during this time, must also be reinstated,” the Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly said.

