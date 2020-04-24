Do not allow adversaries to take advantage: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday directed the top military brass to ensure that India’s adversaries do not get any opportunity to push their “evil design” by taking advantage of the country’s focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Reviewing India’s military preparedness at a high-level meeting, he also asked the armed forces to avoid wasteful expenditure and make sure judicious utilisation of funds in view of the downturn in the economy caused by the pandemic, they said.

The top army brass apprised Singh about the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as along the nearly-3,500 KM frontier with China.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh briefed Singh about the overall situation in the Indian Ocean region where China has been increasingly expanding its military influence by deploying warships and submarines.

Top military commanders from key commands of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force across the country also attended the meeting through video conference. In the meeting, the defence minister asked the top military brass to identify and prioritise tasks that could help in revival of the economy after the lockdown is lifted, besides emphasising on the need for ensuring jointness among the three services, officials said.