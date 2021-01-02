Dr Jitendra elected life patron of Diabetes Research Society

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh has been elected as the “life patron” of the Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), the top diabetes research organisation of the country, an official said on Saturday.

The RSSDI, one of the oldest academic organisations of diabetes research and practitioners in India, was founded in 1972 by some of the leading founding fathers of diabetology in the country, including professors Sam G P Moses, M M S Ahuja and V Vishwanath.

According to the official, Singh happens to be the first-ever medical professional from Jammu and Kashmir and possibly the first from north India to have been conferred this honour for his lifetime services to the cause of diabetes research, study and management.

Besides Singh, the other life patrons of RSSDI elected are professors H B Chandalia from Mumbai, Ashok K Das from Punduchery, V Seshiah from Chennai, V Mohan from Chennai and B K Sahay from Hyderabad, he said.