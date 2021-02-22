national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 1:50 AM

DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM twice

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 23, 2021, 1:50 AM
File pic

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short range surface- to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) off the Odisha coast here.

The launches were carried out from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

Trending News

Protect employment opportunities of J&K youth: NC

DDC Pulwama inaugurates awareness/ training program for farmers at Pulwama

Representational Photo

ACB produces charge sheet against ex-AO, GDA in trap case

Baramulla Traders Federation calls on DC

Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, a DRDO statement said.

The current launches were carried out for demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign.

On both the occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range.

Latest News

'Being editor of Toolkit no offence': Court grants bail to Disha

2 highly mutated variants detected: Centre

How students and teachers can stay safe amid schools reopening

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the launch of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing, in New Delhi on January 16, 2021. PIB

India's health sector overcame trial by fire during COVID-19: PM Modi

VL-SRSAM with weapon control system (WCS) was deployed during the trials, the statement said.

Related News