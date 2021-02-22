DRDO successfully launches VL-SRSAM twice

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday conducted two successful launches of vertical launch short range surface- to-air missile (VL-SRSAM) off the Odisha coast here.

The launches were carried out from a static vertical launcher from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

Indigenously designed and developed by DRDO for the Indian Navy, VL-SRSAM is meant for neutralising various aerial threats at close ranges, including sea-skimming targets, a DRDO statement said.

The current launches were carried out for demonstration of vertical launch capability as part of its maiden launch campaign.

On both the occasions, the missiles intercepted the simulated targets with pinpoint accuracy. The missiles were tested for minimum and maximum range.

VL-SRSAM with weapon control system (WCS) was deployed during the trials, the statement said.