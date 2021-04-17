Dwarkadhish Temple in UP closed

The popular Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura has been closed to devotees for a week amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

An office-bearer of the temple said it will remain closed to people till April 25.

A procession slated for Sunday as part of the “Yamuna Chhath” celebrations has been cancelled, an official said.

The ancient RadhaDamodar Temple in Vrindavan has also been closed for seven days till April 25. The mahant of the temple said a decision on reopening the temple will be taken on April 24.

Several other temples in Mathura, including BankeyBihari Temple and Madan Mohan Temple, will remain closed on Sunday in view of a curfew imposed by the Uttar Pradesh government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 120 deaths, its largest one-day toll from the pandemic pushing the fatality count to 9,703, while 27,357 fresh COVID-19 cases raised the infection tally to 8,21,054, according to an official statement.