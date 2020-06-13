Eastern Ladakh row | Indian, Chinese armies 'disengaging' in phased manner: Army Chief

The military talks between India and China over the eastern Ladakh row have been “very fruitful”, and both the armies are “disengaging” in a phased manner beginning from Galwan Valley, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Saturday, in first official confirmation of mutual pulling back of troops from the region.

The Chief of Army Staff also said “the entire situation” has been under control along India’s borders with China and exuded confidence that the ongoing dialogue will “settle” all the perceived differences over the de-facto Sino-India boundary.

Gen Naravane was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy.

“Both sides are disengaging in a phased manner. We have started from the north, from the area of the Galwanriver where a lot of disengagement has taken place. It has been a very fruitful dialogue that we have had. As I said, it will go on and the situation will improve as we go on,” he said.

“I would like to assure everyone that the entire situation along our borders with China is under control. We are having a series of talks which started with corps commander level talks which was followed up with meetings at the local level between commanders of equivalent ranks,” Naravane said. “As a result a lot of disengagement has taken place and we are hopeful that through the continued dialogue that we are having, all perceived differences that we (India and China) have will be set to rest,” he said.